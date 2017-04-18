Richard E. Long, Jr., 49

Richard E. Long, Jr., of Wilmington, DE died on Monday, April 10, 2017 at the age of 49.

Rick grew up in St. Mary’s County, Maryland before graduating from Chopticon High School in Morganza. He went on to get his degree in Criminal Justice at the University of Delaware, where he also played basketball and met his wife, Jennifer.

After graduation, Rick and Jenn were married in Silver Spring, Maryland in the summer of 1991. Rick worked as both an adult and juvenile probation officer for several years before becoming a Delaware State Trooper in 2001. Rick also volunteered his time as a Big Brother and through the Special Olympics.

Rick was a loyal, lifelong fan of the Washington Redskins football team.

His true joy was being a loving, proud father to his two girls.

Rick is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Gale Long and his daughters, Katherine and Anna, his parents, Richard and Mary Long, of Mechanicsville, Maryland and his siblings, Sherrie Beachy (Darrell), Vickie Banagan (Jeff) and Jeff Long (Kristen). He will truly be missed.

Family and friends are invited to visit the family at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Pike Creek, DE on Friday, April 21 from 4-6 pm followed by a memorial service at 6.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Abramson Cancer Center in Richard’s name to the following address: Penn Medicine Development and Alumni Relations, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.