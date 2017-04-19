Shots Fired in White Plains Armed Robbery, Reward Offered

April 19, 2017

On Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at approximately 5:05 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dash In located in the 4700 block of Crain Highway in White Plains for the report of an armed robbery.

Investigation revealed four suspects entered the business, one brandishing a gun. They robbed the store of cigarettes and cash, and as they were exiting, the suspect with the gun shot a display case and also shot one round into the ceiling. The suspects fled in a minivan which was located a short time later, on fire, on Padgett Road. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and were assisted by the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing, and their hands and faces were covered. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. C. Gregory at (301) 609-6507.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. Crime Solvers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest in this case.


4 Responses to Shots Fired in White Plains Armed Robbery, Reward Offered

  1. Anonymous on April 19, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Too bad the business owner didn’t have a shotgun behind the counter. The title of the article could have been changed to “Store owner removes two worthless pieces of garbage from the gene pool”. That would have been a uplifting story.

    Reply
    • The real Bob Lob Law on April 19, 2017 at 8:17 am

      I agree, but then the state of MD would have charged the owner with a crime. Haven’t you heard, criminals have more rights than victims do in MD.

      Reply
  2. cheywolf on April 19, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Everyone who works at this Dash In are super nice. Hope they catch these losers.

    Reply
  3. Wayne Delozier on April 19, 2017 at 10:05 am

    So many of these thugs are coming out of LaPlata these days. It’s out of control down there and the crime spree is spreading to White plains. Sad

    Reply

