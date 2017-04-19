Shots Fired in White Plains Armed Robbery, Reward Offered

On Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at approximately 5:05 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dash In located in the 4700 block of Crain Highway in White Plains for the report of an armed robbery.

Investigation revealed four suspects entered the business, one brandishing a gun. They robbed the store of cigarettes and cash, and as they were exiting, the suspect with the gun shot a display case and also shot one round into the ceiling. The suspects fled in a minivan which was located a short time later, on fire, on Padgett Road. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and were assisted by the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing, and their hands and faces were covered. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. C. Gregory at (301) 609-6507.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. Crime Solvers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest in this case.

