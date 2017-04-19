Calvert County Shows Appreciation for Business

Farms and a healthy farming economy play critical roles in local communities and in the social fabric of our region. According to the 2012 U.S. Census, Calvert County boasts nearly 33,000 acres of farmland spread across nearly 270 different farms.

Calvert County celebrates Business Appreciation Week 2017 with a salute to agriculture, including our local seafood industry. During the first full week of May, the Calvert County Department of Economic Development presents a series of events focusing on the vital role that agriculture and aquaculture business owners have in our local economy. Join the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners for this week of special events, workshops, networking activities and personal visits with county business owners.

(Please note seating may be limited and advanced online registration is required)

Monday, May 1

Calvert County Agriculture Forum & Resource Night

5 -7 p.m., College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick, Building B, Room 103

115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick

Don’t miss this excellent opportunity to hear directly from a variety of public and private agriculture resource organizations. Each will be on hand to discuss relevant resources as well as present information regarding upcoming initiatives and opportunities. A portion of the evening will be set aside for face-to-face Q&A with the representatives of each organization. This event is co-hosted by the Calvert County Department of Economic Development and the Calvert County Agriculture Commission, on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners. Register here or contact Calvert County Department of Economic Development Agricultural Marketing Specialist Jennifer Pettko at pettkojr@co.cal.md.us or by calling 410-535-4583.

Tuesday, May 2

Board of County Commissioner Company Site Visits with Ambassador Teams

11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., various locations

Business Appreciation Week VIP Reception

5-7 p.m., by invitation only

Wednesday, May 3

Women’s Business Roundtable Networking Event: Grow Your Business with Email & Social Media

12-2 p.m., College of Southern Maryland, Conference Room 104, Building B

115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick

This informative class will show you how to make the most of email marketing plus social media for your business. When the session is done you’ll have a greater understanding of marketing basics like goals and objectives. You’ll be given opportunities to capture your own ideas and build out the framework of your own “next great campaign” through interactive activities and a handout. This free event is co-hosted by the Small Business Development Center and Calvert County Department of Economic Development. Seating is limited. Register here or contact Small Business Development Center Consultant Kathy MacAdams at 410-535-4583.

Wednesday, May 3

Business Identity Theft Seminar: What You Need to Know to Protect Your Business

6:30-8:30 p.m., Harriet E. Brown Community Center

901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick

You will not want to miss this informative seminar presented by BB&T Bank, LegalShield and C2 Computer Information Systems. Learn the most common ways business identity theft occurs, how to protect your business information, how to determine if your business is a victim of identity theft, how identity thieves use the information and how to take action if it occurs. This free event is hosted by the Calvert County Minority Business Alliance. Seating is limited. For information or to RSVP contact info@calvertcountymba.org.

Thursday, May 4

Calvert County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Mixer

5:30-7 p.m., 132 Main St., Prince Frederick

You are invited to network with other business owners in a casual atmosphere. Hosted by Davis, Upton & Palumbo, LLC, this free event is open to Calvert County Chamber of Commerce members and non-members. For information, contact the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce at 410-535-2577 or visit www.calvertchamber.org.

Friday, May 5

Calvert County Chamber of Commerce 21st Annual Golf Classic

Registration is 8 a.m.; shotgun starts at 9 a.m.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, 11352 H. G. Trueman Road, Lusby

This event is hosted by the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce and cost includes green fees and cart, breakfast and lunch, beverages and a goody bag. Event is open to Calvert County Chamber of Commerce members and non-members. For information, contact the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce at 410-535-2577 or visit www.calvertchamber.org.

