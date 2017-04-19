2017 Charles County Pay It Forward Week Scheduled for April 22-28

Mark your calendar for Charles County Pay It Forward Week, the week of April 22-28. The County Commissioners would like to encourage all citizens to show random acts of kindness and inspire others through their actions. The receiver of the kind deed is encouraged to “pay it forward,” creating a ripple effect that is visible, motivating, and energizing. Mark your calendar for Charles County Pay It Forward Week, the week of April 22-28. The County Commissioners would like to encourage all citizens to show random acts of kindness and inspire others through their actions. The receiver of the kind deed is encouraged to “pay it forward,” creating a ripple effect that is visible, motivating, and energizing.

SpeakOut@CharlesCountyMD.gov www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty During Pay It Forward Week, citizens are invited to report random acts of kindness. The Commissioners will highlight some of these actions during their meeting on Tuesday, May 2. Send random acts of kindness reports via email tosend us a message on Twitter @CharlesCoMD or Facebook at. Use the hashtag #SpeakOutCharles.

www.payitforwardday.com Check our social media throughout the week to see what positive things are taking place in Charles County. Pay It Forward Week demonstrates the power of a single kind act. Help turn April 24-28 into a kindness movement in Charles County, culminating in national Pay It Forward Day on Friday, April 28. Learn more at

Everyone can make a difference regardless of age, ethnicity, economic or social status, or background. There is always a way to help others. You can pay for someone’s cup of coffee, mow a neighbor’s lawn, give up your seat on the bus, donate to a local food pantry, or return someone’s shopping cart. Teachers can help their classes participate by illustrating a picture book for hospitalized children, or doing a community cleanup project. Even businesses can get involved by encouraging staff members to participate or donating to a charity.

For more information, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.