Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Prince Frederick Car Crash

On Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at approximately 4:45 p.m. Deputy First Class Timothy Mohler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was on the shoulder of the road on the northbound side of Maryland Route 4, south of Old Field Lane in Prince Frederick.

He was seated in the driver’s seat of a marked Calvert County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Dfc. Mohler was completing paperwork from the previous traffic stop when his vehicle was struck from the rear by a van.

The van was operated by Mr. Robert Miller, a 74 year old male from Huntingtown.

As a result of the accident Dfc. Mohler was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma. Mr. Miller was transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

This investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending. However, alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

Sheriff Mike Evans relayed, “Dfc. Mohler was released from Baltimore Shock Trauma and is resting at home. We all wish Tim a speedy recovery.”

