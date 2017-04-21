VIDEO: Natural Resources Police Investigating Boat Fire at Solomons Yacht Club

On Thursday, April 20, 2017, at approximately 7:20 p.m., a boat fire was reported at the fuel station of the Solomons Island Yacht Club

According to a tweets by the Natural Resources Police:

1 man was uninjured, and one was taken to MedStar DC. W/2nd degree burns on legs.

Burn victim: Michael Shawn Franz, 38, of Westminster. Father refused treatment. Fire marshal on scene tomorrow for investigation

Quick thinking by a charter boat capt. pulled burning boat away from Solomons pier & into deeper water.

We will provide updates as they become available.