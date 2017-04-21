VIDEO: Natural Resources Police Investigating Boat Fire at Solomons Yacht Club

April 21, 2017

On Thursday, April 20, 2017, at approximately 7:20 p.m., a boat fire was reported at the fuel station of the Solomons Island Yacht Club

According to a tweets by the Natural Resources Police:

  • 1 man was uninjured, and one was taken to MedStar DC. W/2nd degree burns on legs.
  • Burn victim: Michael Shawn Franz, 38, of Westminster. Father refused treatment. Fire marshal on scene tomorrow for investigation
  • Quick thinking by a charter boat capt. pulled burning boat away from Solomons pier & into deeper water.

We will provide updates as they become available.



2 Responses to VIDEO: Natural Resources Police Investigating Boat Fire at Solomons Yacht Club

  1. Gary Tice on April 21, 2017 at 9:17 am

    good job Capt.

    Reply
  2. Melissa on April 22, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Solomons Yachting Center not Yacht club

    Reply

