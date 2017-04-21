St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Saturation Patrols this Weekend

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, partnering with the Maryland State Police and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, will conduct enhanced impaired driving initiatives surrounding the Tiki Bar opening, extending from Friday, April 21, 2017, through Sunday, April 23, 2017.

The efforts include saturation patrols throughout the weekend. Officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, in addition to other traffic infractions. Appropriate actions will be taken against drivers operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

Citizens who observe individuals who appear to be driving under the influence are urged to call 301-475-8008.

Designated Driver Program

Citizens planning on attending the Tiki Bar opening should designate a sober driver.

Bob Hall, LLC and Anheuser-Busch, working together with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse and the Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties Community Traffic Safety Programs are sponsoring a Designated Driver program to be held during the annual opening of the Tiki Bar. The program will run Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 from noon to 10:00 p.m.

For more information on the designated driver program visit the Calvert County Sheriff’s Blogspot at http://calvertsheriff.blogspot.com/.