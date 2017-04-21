Great Mills Man Arrested on Drug Possession Charge After Traffic Stop

On Monday, April 17, 2017, The St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center received a call for a motor vehicle operating in a reckless manner heading northbound on Point Lookout Road in the area of Lattimore Road in Leonardtown.

Corporal B. Foor of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and observed the vehicle traveling in and out of its lane. Corporal Foor stopped the vehicle and discovered the operator, Thomas Erik Pinekenstein, 38, of Great Mills, showed signs of impairment.

During the stop, suspected Vyvanse capsules were discovered for which Pinekenstein did not have a prescription.

He was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS Possession – Not Marijuana.

