William Jake Pickeral, 90

William Jake Pickeral, age 90 of La Plata, Maryland, died April 12, 2017 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

William was a Maintenance Technician at the American Legion Post in Clinton, Maryland. He enjoyed cutting grass and wood and was the last living child of seven. He loved his Ford truck and his coffee.

He was the son of Cleveland Pickeral and Lila Mae Pickeral.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Charlotte Marie Miller; his daughters, Susan A. Bennett and husband Arnett and Cathy J. Cermele and husband Steven; his grandchildren, Richard and Bennett (B.J.); and his great-grandchildren, Jordin and Morgin.

Friends received on Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.

Memorials in William’s name are asked to the American Lung Association.