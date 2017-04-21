Joseph Riley Gibbs, 2 1/2 years old, of La Plata, Maryland, died suddenly at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, DC on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

Affectionately known as Joey, he was born on August 21, 2014 in Boise, Idaho to Marcia and Marshall Gibbs.

In addition to his parents, Joey is also survived by his brother Jack Riley Gibbs; grandparents Margarita and Gerardo Irizarry (Hoboken, NJ), Linda Gibbs and Tim Sharpe (Clive, IA) and Monte and Katherine Gibbs (Ames, IA).

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM with a service at 3:00 PM at the Grace Lutheran Church, 1200 Charles Street, La Plata, Maryland 20646 with Pastor Charles Long officiating.

Donations can be made to: Memorial Fund for Joseph R. Gibbs, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, P.O. Box 1810, La Plata, MD 20646. Funds will be used towards Jack’s college fund.