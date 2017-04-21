Mark Adam Robertson, 41 of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed away on Friday, April 14, 2017 in Cambridge, MD.

He was born on December 2, 1975 in Cheverly, MD to Edna Virginia (Adams) and the late Franklin Roosevelt Robertson.

Mark was a self-employed carpet installer he was dedicated and a hard worker. He was a member of Dunkirk Baptist Church and the Elks Lodge. His children were his greatest accomplishment. He liked cookouts and spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing horseshoes and watching the Washington Redskins and NASCAR where he would cheer for Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and of recent years Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his Fiancé Donna Walker, three children; Maria Robertson, Mason Robertson and Maia Robertson and three half-brothers; Ronnie Robertson, Jerry Robertson and Kevin Robertson.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Ave, La Plata, MD 20646 from 2:30PM until time of service at 4:00PM. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested to assist with funeral expenses.