Donna Marie Tessier, 64

Donna Marie Tessier of Waldorf, Maryland, died on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 64 years old.

Born on February 1, 1953 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Marjorie Louise Roland Tessier and Lawrence Paul Tessier. Donna was raised in Accokeek and worked on the family farm in Cobb Island. She was an Administrative Assistant for MNCPPC. Donna was actively involved with the United Way through her work. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, dancing, have her nails done, spending time with her children and grandchildren. Donna was of the Catholic faith and attended Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church.

Donna is survived by her fiancée David William Criswell; daughter Stephanie Marie Portzen; sons James Crampton Jr., Eric Wayne Burnett and his wife Rebecca Lynn, Patrick Allan Portzen Jr.; grandchildren Derek Wayne Hockett, Jeremiah Trey Schaming, Jonathan Allan Schaming, Charles Wyatt Burnett, Jazzlynn Sky-Marie Portzen and Aryah Naveah St. John; sisters Vickie Ann Cooper and her husband Nick, Mary Alice Tessier; she is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 from 2 PM to 4 PM and from 6 PM to 8 PM with Prayers at 7 PM at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646.

Mass will be offered on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 11 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church 100 Village Street Waldorf, MD 20601.

Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.