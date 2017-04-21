Samuel Allen Grimes, 67

Samuel Allen Grimes of Waldorf, Maryland, died on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 67 years old.

Born on November 24, 1949 in Washington, DC, he was the son of Marilyn Grimes and the late Norman Grimes. Mr. Grimes owned and operated a cleaning service. He loved to play Black Jack, going fishing, rooting for the Washington Redskins and spending time with his grandchildren.

Along with his father, Mr. Grimes is preceded in death by his son Samuel Grimes.

In addition to his mother Mr. Grimes is survived by his wife Martie Grimes; daughter Shannon;

grandchildren Fayth and Mason; siblings Debbie Shifflett and family, Fred Grimes and family, Ed Grimes and family; sister-in-law Trisha Bealle Wood and family; brothers-in-law Mike Bealle and family, Franny Bealle and family, Gary Bealle and family.

Family and friends to gather at the V.F.W. 2310 Old Washington Road Waldorf, MD from 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association 217 E. Redwood St., Suite 1100 Baltimore, MD 21202.