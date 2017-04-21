Joel Shawn Mitchell, 31

Joel Shawn Mitchell of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died suddenly on April 17, 2017 in Baltimore, MD. He was 31 years old.

Born on April 2, 1986, in Clinton, MD, he was the son of Patti Mitchell Raymond and the late Emmett “Lloyd” Fowler, III. Joel was an electrician in the construction industry. He was a devoted friend to many and loved his three sons and family with all his heart. He enjoyed fishing, sports, and was a true Redskins fan. Those who knew Joel have many great memories.

In addition to his mother, Joel is survived by his sons Anthony Hayes, Kaleb Tucker and Lyle Mitchell; his girlfriend Samantha Faucette, his siblings Dale Mitchell, Molly Raymond, Emmett Fowler IV and Wesley Fowler; niece Parker “Sneaky Peaky” Mitchell; grandparents Bob and Joan Mitchell; stepmother Donja Fowler, uncle Mike Mitchell, and cousins Jill, JG, Dawn, Ricky, and Kim. He was part of a large family and was predeceased by grandparents, aunts and uncles whom he loved dearly. Joel considered many of his friends as family and will be greatly missed.

A private service will be held at a later date.