Jeffrey “Jeff” Manuel Gomes, age 59 of La Plata, Maryland, died April 19, 2017.

Jeff was a Plant Manager at printing companies.

He was the son of Manuel Gomes and Marcelyne DeLoye Gomes.

Friends received on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 from 5PM until time of Memorial Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.