James Edward Heim, 52, of Hughesville, MD passed away at his residence in Hughesville, MD on April 6, 2017. James was born in Emmaus, PA on January 27, 1965 to the late John Heim, Jr. and Doris Spotts Heim. James enjoyed yard work, reading and his work as a Defense Contractor in Communications.

James is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia A. Heim; his mother, Doris Heim; mother-in-law, Nancy Allison; brother, John Heim (Gloria); sister-in-law, Debbie Caldwell; brothers-in-law, Richard Allison, Keith Allison (Deb) and many other relatives and friends.

A private prayer service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Emmaus, PA.