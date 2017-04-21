Sylvester Elsworth Holton was born on December 5, 1946 to the late Edward Holton and Elsie Woodland Holton. He was one of twelve children and was affectionately given the nickname “Bae Boy” which is short for baby boy. Sylvester departed this life on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Inova Hospital in Fairfax, VA.

He received his formal education in the public school system of St. Mary’s County, Maryland. After leaving high school he earned his GED during time spent in the Job Corps. From there Sylvester joined the U.S. Army and served for two years. After being released he immediately became a member of the Army National Guard and continued to perform until his honorable discharge in the 1970’s.

On October 17, 1972 Sylvester Holton married the love of his life, Zelder Mae Cole. They had seven children, six boys and one girl. Throughout the Holton’s 44 years of marriage they have resided in Mechanicsville, MD. Christ was the center of Sylvester and Zelder’s marriage and that faith was passed down to their offspring.

During the course of his 70 years of life, Sylvester Holton enjoyed being a mechanic. He was so proficient and quick when working on vehicles that his co-workers nicknamed him “Speedy”. Although Sylvester’s love for cars never waned the love he had in hanging out with his grandchildren grew. The last few years of Mr. Holton’s life was spent delighting in the presence of his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family.

Sylvester was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Elise Holton; siblings, Emmanuel, Kelsey (Mary), Otis (Laura), Laverne (Barbara), Percy and Irene (Bernard).

Sylvester is survived by his spouse Zelder of Mechanicsville, MD; sons, Timothy of Alexandria, VA, Richard (Tina) of Mechanicsville, MD, Tito of Mechanicsville, MD, Nathan Sr. of Leonardtown, MD, Rebekah (Emell) of Lexington Park, MD, Levi of Waianae, HI and Joseph of Mechanicsville, MD; his siblings Mary of Baltimore, MD, George of Lexington Park, MD, Daniel (Ethel) of Waldorf, MD, Jackie (Benny) of Mechanicsville, MD and Larry (Lavonia) of Waldorf, MD; grandchildren Raja, Shaina, Amon, Joshua, Araya, Omir, Nathan, Jr. (Lakita), Sean, Kayla, Jacelle, Endyah, Ezekiel, Josiah and Nadia; great-grandchild, Nathan III.

Family will receive friends for Sylvester’s visitation on Friday, April 21, 2017 from 9:30am to 11:00am followed with a Funeral Service at 11:00am at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with Pastor Donnie Curtis officiating. Interment will follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.