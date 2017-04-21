Joseph Isaac “Oilpan” Buckler, Jr. 61, of Leonardtown, MD passed away April 11, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 23, 1955 in Cheverly, MD to the late Joseph Isaac Buckler, Sr. and Florence Gertrude Walker Buckler.

On July 1987, Joe married his beloved wife, Susan E. Buckler. They have been together for over 29 wonderful years. For many years he farmed tobacco for his father. He was an avid hunter and loved to use his beagles to hunt. He also enjoyed gardening, eating crabs and cheering on the Washington Redskins. He was known for his witty sense of humor.

In addition to his beloved wife, Joe is survived by his daughter, Shannon Corbin of Leonardtown, MD; step-son, David Alan Snider of Leonardtown, MD; his siblings: Elizabeth Ann Abramovich of Mechanicsville, MD, Ronald Sylvester Buckler, Sr. (Tippy) of Chaptico, MD, James Buckler, Sr. (Sharon) of King George, VA, Fay C. Wood of California, MD, Glen Buckler, Sr. (Kathy) of Chaptico, MD and Joanne Catterton of Mechanicsville, MD; 7 grandchildren, and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son, Joseph I. Buckler III, step-son, Barry Whittington; and his siblings: Florence Marie Matlock, Kathy Irene Nowell, Daniel A. Buckler, and Raymond B. Buckler, Sr.

Family and friends on Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m., at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.