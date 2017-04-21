Betty Elaine Walker, 93, of Mechanicsville, MD formerly of Camp Springs, MD passed away April 13, 2017 at her residence. Betty was born January 6, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Elmer T. Newman and Ruth H. Grout Newman. Betty was a lifetime homemaker who enjoyed painting, drawing, jig saw puzzles, crocheting, sewing, needle point, bowling, playing cards, swimming, water aerobics, and bird watching. Most of all she loved spending time with her family on the water while boating, crabbing and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Calvin Lee Walker. Betty is survived by her sons Kenneth L. Walker (Cynthia) and Douglas J. Walker (Joan); sister, Shirley A. Trigger; grandchildren, Michelle Aftimos, Laura Dorsey, Brian Walker, Josh Walker, Victoria Walker and Shay Walker; great grandchildren, Kyle Aftimos, Jackson Walker, Ava Aftimos, Isaac Aftimos and Ashley Walker.

The family will receive friends for Betty’s Life Celebration on Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 2:00–4:00PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00PM. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Hospice of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.