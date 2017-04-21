Joyce Eileen (Reynolds) English, 75, of Lexington Park, MD passed away April 11, 2017 at Chesapeake Shores in Lexington Park, MD. Joyce was born on October 23, 1941 in Jacksonville, FL. She was the daughter of the late Russell Leroy Reynolds of Cumberland, MD; and the late Nora Marie (Cunningham) Reynolds of Mt Savage, MD.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Nora Marie English of Lexington Park; two of her three brothers; Russell B. Reynolds of Denver, CO and Richard A. Reynolds of Conroe, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, James English; and her brother, Thomas R. Reynolds of Barberton, OH.

Joyce spent her working career as a civil service employee working in the Washington DC area. She retired after a long career serving the public.

Joyce was a dedicated family person, one who put others ahead of herself. She lived a life of “I’m third”, putting her love of God and the welfare of others ahead of herself. Joyce loved to organize family pictures, and family reunion activities. Anyone who met Joyce received a happy smile, a friendly greeting, and a robust conversation.

A Memorial Gathering is being planned in May 2017. Details are forthcoming.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in memory of her parents.