Donald “Don” E. Goostree, Sr. 68, of California, MD formerly from Pleasant Hill, CA passed away on April 12, 2017 in La Plata, MD. Born on August 30, 1948 in Alameda, CA, he was the son of the late Rosella Goostree and Billy Goostree. Don was the loving husband of Margaret L. Goostree, whom he married on February 22, 1969 in Leonardtown, MD. Don is survived by his children: Donald E. Goostree, Jr. (Calley) of California, MD, Shelly Hammett (Chris) of Hollywood, MD four grandchildren: Jessica, Matthew, Addison, and Logan. Siblings: Sharon Ricetti (Dave), Anita Parent, Joseph Goostree (Tracy) and Thomas Goostree (Maya).

He graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1966. Don served in the United States Navy from January 1967 to September 1972 for 5 years and was stationed at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, MD. He moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1986. Don worked for St. Mary’s County Maryland Public Works as a Lead Mechanic for 22 years, retiring in July of 2010. Don enjoyed fishing, woodworking welding playing cards as well as helping family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in the Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 AM with Deacon Bill Kyte officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be: Donald Goostree, Jr., Wayne Cook, Ray Cook, Chris Hammett, Joseph Cook, and Jason Thomas. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Joseph Goostree, Matthew Goostree, John Mitchell, Thomas Goostree, and Keith Rickerson.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.