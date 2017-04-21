Michael William Brunk “Mike”, 60, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Dameron MD passed away on April 13, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on March 10, 1957 in Chincoteague, VA, he was the son of Russell Brunk of Dameron, MD and the late Mikiye Brunk. Mike is survived by his siblings: Vicki Nix (Carl) of Middleburg, FL, David Brunk of Charlotte, NC and his nephew, Cody Brunk of Fayetteville, AR.

Mike was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident and graduated from Green Holly School in 1978. Michael had resided with The ARC of Southern MD at the Redgate Group Home since April 1983. He attended The Center of Life Enrichment 5 days a week. Mike loved music and enjoyed handling items that made musical sounds. Mike loved a good joke and he loved to laugh. He was very outgoing. He loved going on outings, going to local parks, going out to eat and listening to all the sounds of life around him. Mike especially loved doing bowling for Special Olympics. He came in first place and received the gold medal. Mike cherished the visits with his father. He loved his father very much and enjoyed spending time with him. Mike also enjoyed the out of town visits from his sister and brother. Mike was a very happy gentleman. Anyone who worked with him or was friends with him was truly blessed to have known him and will truly miss him.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 11:30 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father John Ball officiating. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions may be made in Mike’s name to the ARC of Southern Maryland St. Mary’s Chapter P.O. Box 338 Leonardtown, MD 20650, Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650 and the Arc Group Home 23639 Point Lookout RD Leonardtown, MD 20650.

