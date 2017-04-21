John Anthony “Johnny” Joseph, 87, passed away on April 13, 2017 at his home in Hollywood, Md that he shared with his wife of 63 years, Phyllis. Born June 12, 1929, he was the son of Anthony Joseph and Mary Hassy of Wilkes Barre, Pa.

His greatest love was spending time with his family. He had many happy times with them at his home on the Patuxent River. His Lebanese heritage was important to him and his grandchildren will miss their Lebanese greetings with “Pop”. Johnny was well known for the many years he and his brother in law Dick Curry owned and operated the Leonardtown Supermarket.

Johnny is survived by his wife Phyllis Joseph; his sister Beverly Lewis (Billy) of Pocono Pines, Pa.; his children Mike Joseph (Adria – deceased) of Suffolk, Va, Joe Joseph (Beth) of Hollywood, Md, Beth Walton (Doug) of Fairfax Station, Va, and Margie Gateau (Steve) of Lusby, Md.; his grandchildren Suzanne Garrison (Dustin), Joe Joe and Carlee Joseph, Joe, Katherine, and Anthony Walton, and Michelle and Amy Gateau; and two great grandchildren Alex and Anika Garrison.

He was preceded in death by his son Johnny W. Joseph of Washington, DC, and brothers and sisters Elizabeth (Bill), Margaret (Jinx), Cecelia (Dick), Joe (Louise), George (Betty), Freda (Freddy), and Leona (Johnny).

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayers recited at 7:00 at the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, Md. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 10:00 at St. John’s Church in Hollywood, Md.

Pall bearers will be Joe Walton, Joe Joe Joseph, Anthony Walton, Richard Curry, Ricky Anderson, and Tony Wilkinson. Honorary Pall Bearers will be Beth Cooper-Joseph, Suzanne Garrison, Katherine Walton, Carlee Joseph, Michelle Gateau, and Amy Gateau.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to:

St. John’s Building Fund, 43900 St. John’s Rd, Hollywood, Md 20636,

Hollywood Rescue Squad, PO Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636, or

Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.