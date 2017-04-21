Dr. Sarkis Sarkissian, 94, of Lexington Park, MD passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 18, 2017 at his residence. Born on December 16, 1922 in Hamadan, Iran, he was the son of the late Julia Ann Mirza Sarkissian, and George Sarkissian. Sarkis is survived by his wife Kathleen Sarkissian of Lexington Park, MD. Sarkis is survived by his children: David Sarkissian (wife Bethany) of Hollywood, MD, Amanda Sarkissian of Pembroke Pines, FL, Siblings: Issac Sargiss, Julius Sargiss (wife Alice), and Mary Sargiss of California. Sarkis graduated from Teheran University with a Medical Degree. Sarkis worked as a Physician, retiring in 1993. He enjoyed reading, learning languages, cycling and swimming.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 24, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM with a Service held at 6:45PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will be private.

The Family wishes to invite those whom would like to join them at the Front Porch Restaurant in Leonardtown, MD, at 7:00 PM on Monday April 24, 2017 for refreshments and fellowship.

Contributions may be made to: St. Mary’s Hospice 44724 Hospice Lane Callaway, MD 20620.