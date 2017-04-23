Man who Killed John “Skillet” Ulmschneider Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

Darrell Lumpkin, the homeowner who killed a Prince George’s County firefighter during a welfare check in April 2016, has been sentenced to four years in prison for illegal gun possession on Friday, according to ABC7 News’ Brad Bell.

Lumpkin shot three men. John “Skillet” Ulmschneider, 37, and volunteer firefighter Kevin Swain, 19, walked into his home in Temple Hills, Maryland in response to a medical welfare check. Ulmschneider was killed, Swain was critically wounded, and Lumpkin’s brother was wounded.

Swain was in serious but stable condition after he went underwent surgery in April 2016.

In Jan. 2017, Lumpkin pled guilty to one felony charge. He was initially being charged in relation to the actual shooting death, which was considered accidental and in self-defense.

Lumpkin claimed he felt he was the victim of a home invasion and thought he was shooting in self-defense, sources told ABC7 News in April 2016.

Authorities say while no charges were filed against Lumpkin, he was indicted by a grand jury on charges related to possessing a weapon while having a previous felony charge on his criminal record.