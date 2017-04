On Thursday, April 13, 2017, Deputy J. Bare of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Pat’s Seafood in Lexington Park for an individual who was trespassing.

The investigation revealed, the suspect James Ernest Wright, 52, of Lexington Park, entered the restaurant and began yelling.

There was an active notice not to trespass issued by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on January 1, 2017.

Weight was issued a criminal citation for trespassing on private property.