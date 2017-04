On Sunday, April 23, 2017 at approximately 4:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a trailer fire at 46459 Sue Drive, in Lexington Park.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a single wide trailer with heavy fire showing.

Firefighters from Bay District, Valley Lee, Hollywood, and the Patuxent Naval Air Station Fire Department responded.

No injuries were reported.

Maryland State Fire Marshall’s were called to the scene and continue to investigate.

Details will be provided as they become available.