White Plains Man Killed in Early Morning Motor Vehicle Crash

On Sunday, April 23, 2017 at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Turkey Hill Road near Crain Highway in White Plains for the report of a single vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a passenger car had struck a tree and was engulfed in flames.

Citizens and officers attempted to put the fire out, but to no avail.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver, Wayne Edward Willett Jr., 50, of White Plains, was traveling alone in his car when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Willett was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.