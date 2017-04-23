Sheriff’s Office Investigating Hit & Run Involving Unoccupied Police Vehicle

On Sunday, April 23, 2017, at approximately 12:30 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 43000 block of Drum Cliff Road in Hollywood for a motor vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation reveals an unknown suspect was traveling on Drum Cliff Road in Hollywood when for unknown reasons the operator failed to negotiate a turn, departed the roadway, and entered a front yard striking an unoccupied police vehicle causing significant damage to the rear bumper and quarter panel.

It is believed the striking vehicle fled towards Jones Wharf Road and is described as a white 2000-2001 Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008

