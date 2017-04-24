Deputies in Calvert County Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Lusby

On Sunday, April 23, 2017, at approximately 8:05 p.m., units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police responded to the area of northbound Maryland Route 2/4 and White Sands Drive, in Lusby, in reference to a serious single vehicle crash.
A preliminary investigation revealed an unknown truck towing a trailer with what appeared to be “children’s playground equipment”, dropped a large green plastic pipe (part if a slide) in lane #2 on the northbound side of Maryland Route 2/4. A blue 2004 Ford Explorer, operated by Bertina Thompson (26 of Lusby), was traveling northbound in lane #2, swerved to the right to avoid the debris in the roadway. In an attempt to steer back into lane #2, the Sport Utility vehicle over corrected and induced a spin in a counter-clockwise direction. Roadway evidence indicated that the front right tire rolled (off the rim) causing the vehicle to rollover 3 times in the roadway.
Bertina Thompson, sustained serious injuries and was flown by MSP Aviation Medivac Trooper 7 to Washington Hospital Center ( Medstar), where she is listed in serious but stable condition. The 5 year old, who was ejected, was also transported by Trooper 7 to Children’s National Medical Center (Washington, DC), where she is listed a critical condition with life threatening injuries. Rudolph Mackall and Bertha Thompson were transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital by ground transport with non-life threatening injuries. The 10 year old female Juvenile and the 2 month old infant female were transported by MSP Aviation Medivac Trooper 2 to Children’s National Medical Center, where they are both listed as stable and being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding the truck/trailer combination transporting the playground equipment, please contact DFC. Hardesty or Cpl. Moschetto of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Crash Reconstruction Team (410)535-2800.