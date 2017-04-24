Grace Louise (Boner) Amadeo, 92

Grace Louise (Boner) Amadeo, of St. Leonard, MD, formerly of College Park, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at the age of 92.

She was born on December 23, 1924, in Gilberton, PA, to Anna (Irvin) and William Earl Boner.

Grace enjoyed life and all it had to offer. For years she was a volunteer at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in College Park. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo, being on Facebook, listening to her scanner and going out to eat…especially the buffets.

Grace was the beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Amadeo and the loving mother of Barbara “Bonny” A. Keller (Bruce), Donna A. Keller-Theilen (Peter) and the late Linda A. Sauls (Donnie). She was the devoted grandmother of seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren. She was the loving sister of Mary Hull of Egg Harbor Township, NJ and the late Annetta Graham and Anna Hagerty.