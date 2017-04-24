Lou C. Surber, 87, of Owings, MD passed away on April 12, 2017 at her residence.

Born July 14, 1929 in Rainelle, WV, she was the daughter of the late Oretta Irving Clinebell and Lestra (Patterson) Clinebell. Lou was an Analyst for the National Security Agency.

She is survived by her husband, Julian Thomas “Tom” Surber, Jr. of Owings, MD; her children, Sarah Surber MacMillan and her husband William of Glenwood, MD, Nancy Surber Gulli and her husband Daniel of Stafford, VA; and grandson, Thomas Joseph Gulli of Stafford, VA. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Gene Clinebell.