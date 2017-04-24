Gertrude Marie Luckel, 98

Gertrude Marie Luckel, age 98 of Waldorf/Bel Alton, Maryland, died April 20, 2017.

Gertrude was of the Episcopal faith. She loved going fishing and camping for many years at Dennis Point in Drayden, Maryland. Most of all, she loved being a homemaker and taking care of her family.

She was the daughter of Charles and Myrtle Burgess. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frank Luckel, Jr. and her son, Charles J. Luckel.

She is also survived by her sons, Alvin Luckel, Billy Luckel and wife, Barbara, and Lawrence Luckel and her daughter, Margaret Varva and husband, Joseph. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Friends received on Friday, April 28, 2017 from 5-8PM with Memorial Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be private at a later date.