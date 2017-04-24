Anna Bell Chisholm, 93

Anna Bell Chisholm, age 93 of La Plata, Maryland, died April 23, 2017 at Morningside House of St. Charles.

Anna was an Office Administrator with Springfield Hospital in Sykesville, Maryland. She also worked during World War II in an airplane factory in Baltimore, Maryland.

She was the daughter of Robie R. Smith and Elaine Cavel Smith. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, George Lee Chisholm, Jr.

She is survived by her step-son, George Lee Chisholm, III (Phyllis); her step-grandchildren, Jennifer Darmsteadt and Matthew Chisholm; and her step-great-grandchildren, Deke, Jack, and Declan.

Friends received on Monday, May 1, 2017 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg, Maryland.