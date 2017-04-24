Nina Lee Pyburn, 73, of Cobb Island, Maryland, died on April 20, 2017 at University of Maryland Charles Regional, LaPlata, Maryland.

Born in Washington, DC on August 12, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Joseph W. McCreary and the late Ethel Smithwick McCreary.

Nina graduated from the Johnston Willis Nursing School in Richmond, Virginia and worked as a nurse for over 30 years at the Physician’s Memorial Hospital, LaPlata, Maryland (Labor and Delivery) and later was the Director of Maternal Child Health Care at Southern Maryland Hospital. She married Oliver Lowell Pyburn in 1964 and together they celebrated 51 wonderful years of marriage before his death in 2016. Nina is survived by her 3 children, David (Jody), Joey and Jyme (Kim) and 2 grandchildren, Rachel and Cameron.

Nina and Lowell lived in Golden Beach until their retirement to Lewisburg, Ohio and she had recently returned to Maryland.

Family will greet friends on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 from 5-8PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A. at 11AM. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20604. Friends and family will gather after Interment at Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 24, Rosewick Road, LaPlata, MD 20646.