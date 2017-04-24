Lemuel “Mel” Esteban Mendoza, 55, of Lexington Park, MD formerly from Subic, Philippines passed away on April 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Born on September 30, 1961 in Subic, Philippines, he was the son of Benjamin Mendoza of San Francisco, CA, and the late Valeriana Menodoza. Mel was the loving husband of Adoracion Mendoza, whom he married on October 19, 1986 in Subic, Philippines. Mel is survived by his children: Leumel Mendoza of Chicago, IL and Valerie Mendoza of Lexington Park, MD. Siblings: Liza Veth Trinidad, and Leah Vina Limbag. He graduated from St. James High School in 1979.

Mel served in the United States Navy for 22 years, retiring in 2008. While serving in the United Sates Navy, he earned the Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy “E” Ribbon (2), Navy Good Conduct Medal (6), National Defense Service Medal (2), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (3), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (6), Navy/MC Overseas Service Ribbon (3), Navy Unit Commendation (2), Southwest Asia Service w/Bronze Star Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist, Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist, Navy Pistol Sharpshooter Ribbon, Advanced Leadership Development Program (2wks), and Law Enforcement (6wks). Mel was stationed in Concord, CA, San Diego, Ca, Yokosuka, Japan, Yigo, Guam, Great Lakes, IL, and Patuxent Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, MD. Mel was a member of Fil-Am of Southern Maryland.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery Arlington, VA.