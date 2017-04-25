Glen Dale Woman Arrested for DUI, DWI, Possession of Drugs & Paraphernalia and Multiple Traffic Offenses

April 25, 2017
Grace Hammett, 31, of Glen Dale

On Sunday, April 23, 2017, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Deputy N. Buckler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate and conduct a traffic stop, at Northbound Route 4/Sheckells Road, in Huntingtown, on a vehicle that was broadcast as being driven all over the road.

As he approached the vehicle from the passenger side, he observed the passenger side mirror was broken. When the driver and sole occupant, Grace Hammett, 31, of Glen Dale, rolled down the window, he immediately detected the odor of raw marijuana and alcohol emitting from the vehicle. Hammett spoke with slurred speech and had red glassy eyes.

A search yielded an orange pill bottle with marijuana, a clear plastic bag with marijuana on the driver’s side floorboard, a cut plastic straw with residue, a pill bottle with no label, containing multiple CDS pills and an opened bottle of vodka.

Hammett was charged with DUI, DWI, Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance-Not Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia and multiple traffic offenses.

