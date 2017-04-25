PG County Police Department Arrests Drone Operator at College Park Fire

Our Homeland Security Division has arrested a suspect after he was caught flying a drone in restricted airspace in the area of the five-alarm fire in College Park today.

The suspect is 24-year-old Trevon Miller of Baltimore Avenue in College Park.

On April 24, 2017, around 12:30 pm, a police helicopter was flying to assist firefighters as they worked to contain the massive fire. While assisting, the suspect flew his privately-owned drone into the direct flight path of our helicopter. The pilot performed evasive maneuvers and was able to prevent a collision. The suspect who was piloting the drone was located and arrested by officers on the ground.

Miller is charged with interfering with police and fire response, along with reckless endangerment. Detectives will consult the Federal Aviation Administration for consideration of additional criminal charges.

The Federal Aviation Administration has established rules for hobbyists to operate drone devices inside of any restricted airspace. The National Capital Region is considered restricted airspace. It is also illegal to fly a drone within five miles of an airport.

We would like to remind our residents to be mindful of specific laws when operating a drone device and to check with the Federal Aviation Administration regarding any questions on appropriate use of these devices. Anyone who observes suspicious or dangerous drone use is urged to call 911.

