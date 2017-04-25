St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Man Wanted for Escape

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating, Ralph Charles Ackroyd, 52, who has an active arrest warrant for escape.

On Monday, April 17, 2017, Ackroyd cut off his GPS monitoring system.

Ackroyd is described as a white male, 5’09”, and 250 lbs.

He has short gray hair and is known to frequent the Hollywood Maryland area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at 301-475-4200, ext. *8128 or via email, Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com.

Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

