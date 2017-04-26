Sheriff’s Office Asks for Public’s Help Identifying Theft & Fraud Suspects

On Monday, December 5, 2016, at 11 p.m., the suspects used the victim’s stolen credit card to make several large purchases at the Prince Frederick Walmart located at 150 Solomons Island Road in Calvert County.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects and/or this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Corcoran of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-4200, ext. *8011.

Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

