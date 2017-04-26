Shoppe for Hospice Announces One-Year Anniversary Celebration

Calvert Hospice and the Shoppe for Hospice are pleased to announce our One-Year Anniversary Celebration at the Shoppe for Hospice, located at 92 Central Square Drive behind Outback Steakhouse. The celebration will be held Tuesday, May 9 at 3 pm. Refreshments will be donated by Dream Weaver Events & Catering. The public is welcome to attend and shop! As a special thank you to its customers, the Shoppe for Hospice is offering 10% off purchases for the entire week of May 8-12.

The Shoppe for Hospice is a high-quality recycled boutique that features new and gently used brand-name women’s and men’s clothing and accessories. Reasonably priced new designer clothing is featured in the Boutique section. All proceeds from the Shoppe benefit Calvert Hospice and the Burnett Calvert Hospice House.

We are currently looking for interested volunteers to staff the Shoppe. If you are interested in volunteering at the Shoppe, please contact Amanda Peterson, Volunteer Coordinator, at 410-535-0892 or apeterson@calverthospice.org.