Summer Opportunities in Abundance for CCPS Students

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is sponsoring several summer enrichment opportunities for elementary and middle school students, as well as students entering their first year of high school in the fall. More than 40 camps are available and start the week of June 19. Most sessions are offered Monday through Friday, in the morning and afternoon.

All summer enrichment camps are located at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, with the exception of two camps scheduled for students entering kindergarten at the start of the 2017-18 school year. Camps for kindergarten students are planned for Mary B. Neal Elementary School. Additionally, the International Cooking and Baking camp and the Summer Chef Academy will be held at Westlake High School. Transportation and food are not provided. Space is limited and camps are filled on a first come, first served basis.

A complete list of camps, including descriptions and times offered, is posted on the school system website at http://www.ccboe.com/summercamps/index.php. Registration is now open; cost is $90 per camp. Students enrolled in both a morning and afternoon camp can enroll in the lunchtime activity session, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for an additional $10 per week. The lunch session includes free lunch and supervision between camp sessions.

Payments are submitted through PayPal. Two on-site registrations are set for parents who want to register their child and pay by cash or check. They are Monday, May 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building in La Plata, and Thursday, June 1, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 4 to 6:30 p.m., also at the Starkey Building.

Financial assistance is available for students who qualify and some camps require an extra fee to cover materials. Camps that have low enrollment may be canceled with a full refund. The camp schedule is subject to change. Parents who need to cancel their child’s camp participation should do so two weeks prior to the start of the camp to receive a full refund. All cancellations will incur a $5 non-refundable processing fee. Call 301-934-7378 for more details.

Henry E. Lackey High School is hosting its Summer Youth Camp from June 19 through July 14 at the school. The camp is geared for students entering second grade at the start of the 2017-18 school year, and up to age 13. The camp includes supervised activities such as soccer, touch football, basketball, floor hockey, swimming, kickball, arts and crafts, and whiffle ball games. More information is posted on the CCPS website at http://www.ccboe.com/summercamps/LackeySummerCamp2017.pdf.

The James E. Richmond Science Center is hosting four week-long summer camps for students entering grades fourth through eighth. The camps begin the week of June 26. Cost is $225 per week for registrations made prior to June 1, and $245 for all registrations completed June 1 or later. The camps include Expedition Earth, Forensic Science, Food Science and Fun with the Sun. There is a $40 one-time non-refundable registration fee per student and before care is available at a cost of $10 per day. Camps run from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit http://www.ccboe.com/sciencecenter/ for more information on the Science Center summer camp offerings.

The Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center is hosting an Adventure Camp the week of June 19-23 for students entering grades 6 through 8 at the start of the 2017-18 school year. Campers will participate in challenging activities designed to promote teamwork, creative problem solving and self-confidence. Campers will develop skills in canoeing, bird watching, fishing and astronomy. Cost is $185 for the week.

The camp runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and bus transportation is provided from the F.B. Gwynn Educational Center in La Plata. Bus departs at 8:15 a.m. and returns at 3:45 p.m.; parents can also transport their child to and from the camp. Enrollment is limited to 20 students on a first come, first served basis. Visit http://www.ccboe.com/schools/Nanjemoycreek/ for more information.