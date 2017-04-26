Commissioners Take a Stand Against Dating Violence

Statistics from the Center for Relationship Abuse Awareness indicate one in three adolescent girls in the U.S. is a victim of physical, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner. The figure far exceeds victimization rates for other types of violence affecting youth.

With this in mind, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County joined members of the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women, St. Mary’s County Public Schools and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital to raise awareness regarding dating violence by declaring Respect Week in St. Mary’s County.

“Providing young people, their families and the school system with education about healthy relationships and relationship skills and by changing attitudes that support violence, we recognize dating violence can be prevented,” said Commissioner Tom Jarboe (1 st District).

Ultimately the commissioners are hopeful Respect Week can help to bring greater awareness to young people, their families, schools and communities regardless of socioeconomic status, gender, sexual orientation or ethnicity.

