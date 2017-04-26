St. Leonard Man Arrested for Theft of a Go-Kart and Destruction of Property

April 26, 2017
On Thursday, April 20, 2017,  at approximately 11:32 pm, Trooper First Class Costello, from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack,  responded to the 1400 block of Woods Rd. in St. Leonard for a reported theft.

The victim reported a Go-Kart had been taken from the residence and damage to the rear door had occurred during the theft. Ralph A. Woodward, 27 of St. Leonard was found to be in possession of the Go-Kart and was arrested.

Woodward was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

