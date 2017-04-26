Lusby Man Arrested for DUI and Possession of Heroin

April 26, 2017
On Friday, April 21, 2017, at approximately 3:55 pm, Trooper First Class Costello, of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack  stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on H. G. Trueman Road, in Lusby.

Paul Arthur McGinty Jr, 30, of Lusby, was operating the vehicle on a suspended license.

The Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were given and McGinty was unable to complete them successfully.

McGinty was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

A K-9 scan of the vehicle was requested and a bag containing heroin powder was located.

