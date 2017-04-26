Several Students Became ill at St. Charles High School Today, 3 Taken to Hospital

April 26, 2017

Emergency Fire and Rescue units from Waldorf and surrounding departments operated this morning on a mass casualty incident.

Multiple students became ill at St. Charles High School, on Piney Church Road, in Waldorf, after what was determined to be a medical related issue.

Crews from Waldorf fire stations 3 and 12 metered the school, ruling out toxic gases, and found all reading within normal ranges.

A total of 10 students were evaluated 3 were transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation with non life threatening illnesses.

School activities resumed and is now operating at full capacity.




