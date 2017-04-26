La Plata Police Department Seeks Public’s Assistance Locating Critical Missing Person
Jason Lamont Price
The La Plata Police Department is in need of the public’s assistance.
Jason Lamont Price 5-10/170 lbs./29 years of age was last seen in the 100 block of Hawthrone Road in La Plata.
Anyone with information about Mr. Price’s whereabouts should contact the La Plata Police Department at 301-934-1500 or 301 932-2222.
