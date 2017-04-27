Mechanicsville Man Caught Trying to Escape from Jail in a Food Tray Cart

April 27, 2017
John Robert Garner, 35 of Mechanicsville

On Saturday, April 22, 2017,  Cpl. B. Foor, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center in Leonardtown, for the report of an attempted escape by an inmate

The investigation revealed that John Robert Garner, 35 of Mechanicsville, concealed himself inside of a food tray cart that was removed from his housing unit at the conclusion of lunch.

Garner remained concealed inside of the cart, and was subsequently discovered by Correctional Officer Hersh.

Garner was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Escape.

