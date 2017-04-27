Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Needs Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspects

On Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at approximately 10:30 pm deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the BP gas station at 2975 West Chesapeake Beach Road, Dunkirk, for a report of a robbery in progress.

When deputies arrived the suspects were already gone.

The investigation revealed a total of four suspects, one of which displayed a handgun, robbed the clerk of money and merchandise.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this case, and is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Quinn at 410-535-1600 ext 2596 or quinnmj@co.cal.md.us.

