Charles County Graduations set for June 1-3 in Convocation Center at North Point

Graduation ceremonies for high school seniors in the Charles County Public Schools Class of 2017 are planned for June 1-3 at the Convocation Center at North Point High School in Waldorf.

The ceremony for St. Charles High School is Thursday, June 1. Ceremonies for Thomas Stone, La Plata and North Point high schools are Friday, June 2. Seniors from Henry E. Lackey, Maurice J. McDonough and Westlake high schools are set for Saturday, June 3.

St. Charles’ ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 1. School will be closed June 1 for all St. Charles students.

The schedule for Friday, June 2 is

Stone , 9 a.m.;

, 9 a.m.; La Plata , 2 p.m.; and

, 2 p.m.; and North Point, 7 p.m.

The schedule for Saturday, June 3 is

Lackey , 9 a.m.;

, 9 a.m.; McDonough , 2 p.m.; and

, 2 p.m.; and Westlake, 7 p.m.

All Charles County public high schools, with the exception of St. Charles, and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center will be closed Friday, June 2. The childcare center at North Point will be closed on June 1 and June 2. School is open June 2 for students who attend St. Charles.

Additionally, students who attend William A. Diggs Elementary School and Theodore G. Davis Middle School will not attend school on Friday, June 2. This is to accommodate expected traffic on the Davis, Diggs and North Point campuses.

Graduation ceremonies will stream live on the school system website, www.ccboe.com. The Convocation Center is located at 2500 Davis Road, Waldorf, Md., 20603. Questions about a specific school’s planned graduation activities should be directed to the specific school.